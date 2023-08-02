CityLife

The Ethical Implications of AI-Generated Music

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
With the rise of AI tools like Voicify.AI going viral on TikTok and the Recording Academy now allowing AI-generated music to be eligible for Grammy consideration, questions about the future of human creativity in the music industry have emerged.

AI-generated music has its advantages, such as quickly generating high volumes of music and adapting to different styles and genres. However, concerns about originality, artistic expression, and the role of human musicians have also been raised.

Critics argue that AI-generated music lacks the depth, emotion, and personal touch that human musicians bring to their work. They also express concerns about potential job loss for musicians and the devaluation of human creativity and talent.

On the other hand, proponents of AI-generated music argue that it can be a tool for collaboration, enhancing musicians’ creativity and exploring new possibilities. They also suggest that AI can democratize music creation, making it more accessible to a wider range of individuals.

As AI continues to advance and become integrated into the music industry, the debate over its ethics and impact on human musicians will persist. The future of the industry and whether AI-generated music will be embraced or resisted by musicians and listeners alike remains to be seen.

