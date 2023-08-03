The Ethical Dimensions of Facial Recognition Technology

The proliferation of cameras in public spaces has raised concerns about the ethical implications of facial recognition technology. The development of artificial intelligence, including facial recognition technology, has prompted a deeper examination of the ethical concerns surrounding these technologies.

A group of graduate students from various universities participated in Northeastern University’s Ethics Institute’s summer training program, focusing on the ethical dimensions of AI and data science. One student analyzed the role of consent in the use of facial recognition technology in public spaces and concluded that these technologies pose significant privacy concerns.

The course at Northeastern University aims to teach researchers how to approach AI and data systems from an ethical standpoint. It covers topics such as data privacy, racial bias, and algorithmic fairness. Through oral arguments and thesis presentations, students explore these topics in depth.

The course also addresses the impact of large language models, such as ChatGPT, and how disinformation can affect these models. Students examine the consequences of relying on a single model and consider the potential influence of coded language in training these models.

The training program not only includes seminar classes but also professional development workshops and expert speaker series. The program seeks to develop well-rounded researchers with technical skills and the ability to work in interdisciplinary teams.

While ethics in AI and data is an emerging field of study, Northeastern University’s Ethics Institute is committed to addressing the urgent need for ethical research in this area. The institute has a large cohort of experts and aims to continue the program with external funding support.

Supported by grants from the National Science Foundation, the program is expected to run for three years. However, the institute plans to seek additional funding to sustain the program beyond that timeframe. The institute also offers courses on AI and data ethics for high school and undergraduate students in collaboration with other departments and institutes on campus.