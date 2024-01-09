Introducing the SmartController X1: The Ultimate IoT Solution

Are you ready to take your IoT projects to the next level? Look no further than the SmartController X1, a groundbreaking wireless Industrial IoT controller that is revolutionizing the way we interact with smart devices. With its advanced features and cutting-edge technology, the SmartController X1 is the ultimate solution for all your IoT applications.

Powered by the state-of-the-art ESP32-S3 wireless SoC, the SmartController X1 boasts a powerful 250MHz dual-core processor, 512KB of RAM, and 8MB of flash memory. This ensures seamless performance and efficient operation, even in the most demanding IoT environments.

But what sets the SmartController X1 apart from other IoT controllers on the market? It’s the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the innovative code generation capabilities that truly elevate this device. With our bundled generative AI programming assistant, you can automatically generate code for your automation projects, saving you valuable time and effort. Say goodbye to repetitive coding tasks and hello to streamlined development!

The SmartController X1 features 16 versatile terminals that can be easily configured as analog or digital inputs, or as digital outputs. Connect a wide range of devices, including switches, pushbuttons, sensors, LED strips, and more, to these terminals and unlock endless possibilities for your IoT projects.

SmartController X1 Specifications

SoC: Espressif Systems ESP32-S3 dual-core Tensilica LX7 microcontroller @ 240 MHz, 512KB RAM

Memory: 8MB flash

Network Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi

USB: USB-C programming port

I/O: 16 multipurpose analog and digital inputs/16 digital outputs 1x RS232/485 communication Optional CANbus interface Expansion connector for additional modules

Misc: Communication and status LEDs

Power Supply Input: 10 – 28 VDC

Power Output: 5V @1A

Case: 71 x 90 x 57 mm cabinet-mount case, snaps onto standard DIN rail

With its compact design and versatile functionality, the SmartController X1 is the perfect fit for any IoT project. It doesn’t require special certification for integration into an electrical cabinet, thanks to its safe and certified DIN mount relays. This controller gives you the ability to control up to 16 relays, ranging from a few watts to kilowatts, without any hassle.

But that’s not all. The SmartController X1 also offers expandability through its convenient expansion connector. Stack extra modules onto the controller, allowing you to extend its functionality and customize it to suit your specific needs. With the SmartController X1, the possibilities are truly endless.

On the software side, the SmartController X1 comes equipped with pre-built libraries that simplify code development. And with our AI assistant, you can go even further by having the code generated for you based on a simple description. This revolutionary feature eliminates repetitive coding tasks and empowers you to bring your projects to life faster than ever before.

Ready to get your hands on the SmartController X1? Back our Kickstarter campaign today and join the IoT revolution. Pledge £145 (about $159) to secure your wireless controller, or opt for the pre-wired, pre-assembled kit priced at £485 ($531), which includes a waterproof electrical box, the controller, a DIN-Mount power supply, and various other components. With your support, we aim to ship the SmartController X1 by March 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What makes the SmartController X1 stand out from other IoT controllers?

The SmartController X1 stands out due to its integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and code generation capabilities. This allows for automatic code generation, reducing repetitive coding tasks and accelerating project development.

2. Can I connect various devices to the SmartController X1?

Absolutely! The SmartController X1 features 16 versatile terminals that can be configured as analog or digital inputs, or as digital outputs. This allows you to connect switches, sensors, LED strips, and more, providing endless possibilities for your IoT projects.

3. Is the SmartController X1 expandable?

Yes, the SmartController X1 features an expansion connector that allows you to stack extra modules onto the controller. This gives you the ability to customize and extend its functionality according to your specific needs.

4. Does the SmartController X1 have pre-built software libraries?

Yes, the SmartController X1 comes equipped with pre-built libraries that simplify code development. These libraries make it easier to write code and provide a foundation for your IoT projects.

5. When can I expect to receive my SmartController X1?

If you back our Kickstarter campaign, we aim to ship the SmartController X1 by March 2024. Your support is crucial in helping us bring this groundbreaking IoT solution to life.

Sources: Kickstarter