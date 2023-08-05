The Environmental Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked global interest and excitement. However, the environmental consequences of AI have largely been overlooked. Experts predict that AI’s carbon footprint could rival or even surpass that of bitcoin mining, a sector known for its significant greenhouse gas emissions.

The recent heatwaves experienced worldwide have underscored the urgent need to address the fragility of our ecosystems. Currently, the entire IT industry is responsible for approximately 2 percent of global CO2 emissions. If the AI industry continues on its current trajectory, it is estimated that it will consume 3.5 percent of global electricity by 2030.

To effectively deploy AI in our efforts to save the planet, we must consider its environmental impact. It is contradictory to use AI for tracking deforestation if its energy-intensive processes contribute to the burning of forests. The popularity of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT has initiated a competitive race among tech giants like Google and Amazon, who are also investing in their natural language processing systems.

Similar to cryptocurrency mining, AI heavily relies on energy-intensive graphics processing units (GPUs) for data processing. ChatGPT’s massive data centers utilize tens of thousands of these power-hungry computer chips. However, quantifying the overall environmental impact of AI systems, including ChatGPT, is challenging as companies often do not disclose the models used or the carbon emissions generated.

The increasing scale of AI and its energy demands mirror the growth of the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin’s energy consumption has surged in recent years, now consuming 66 times more energy than it did in 2015. In response, countries like China and New York have banned cryptocurrency mining. Without careful consideration, the AI sector could follow a similar trajectory, exacerbating its energy intensity.

Finding a balance between innovation and environmental conservation is crucial for the sustainable development of AI. Research indicates that training AI models already consumes a significant amount of energy and contributes to substantial carbon emissions. As AI continues to evolve, prioritizing energy efficiency and minimizing its environmental footprint are imperative to safeguard our limited resources.