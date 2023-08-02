India’s Emerging Private Space Industry: Opportunities and Growth

In mid-July, a copper-hued cylinder washed up on a beach in Australia, initially causing curiosity among locals. Following a chemical analysis, it was confirmed that the object was not a threat to the community. However, it was later revealed that the mysterious object had actually come from outer space – specifically, it was a part of a failed Indian rocket.

India’s satellite industry takes pride in its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which boasts a 94% success rate and is renowned as one of the most reliable heavy-load rockets worldwide. Over the years, India’s space sector has experienced significant growth, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) developing full launch capabilities and deploying numerous satellites into orbit.

While India has achieved success in the space sector, its private space industry has faced challenges due to government restrictions on satellite capabilities. However, recent reforms led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have eliminated many regulatory hurdles, aiming to tap into the global space-launch market, projected to be worth between $8 billion and $14.5 billion by 2022.

India’s emerging satellite-launch ecosystem has attracted international investors, with consulting firm Arthur D. Little estimating that the country’s space market could reach $100 billion by 2040. Geopolitical tensions have also made India an attractive destination for satellite launches, particularly as Russia and China become less accessible for Western firms.

Opportunities for India’s private space sector began to materialize in October 2020 when the Department of Space introduced the New Spacecom Policy, which aimed to open up the satellite-launch sector to private businesses. This policy replaced the restrictive Satcom Policy of 1997, paving the way for satellite broadband and the entry of private companies into space-related activities.

In June 2022, two private companies, Dhruva Space and Digantara Aerospace, received authorization from the regulatory authority IN-SPACe to conduct space-related activities. This milestone marked a significant step forward for India’s private space industry. With the increasing demand for telecommunications satellites, the growth of India’s space ecosystem is expected to continue in the coming years.