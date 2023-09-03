VW Unveils Electric Concept of Classic GTI Hot Hatch

Volkswagen has revealed a concept version of an all-electric GTI hot hatch, named the ID. GTI. Although it is currently just a concept, VW plans to put the electric model into production. The Golf GTI, initially released in 1976, was one of VW’s first models to use fuel injection, and has remained popular as an affordable and speedy hot hatch.

VW has chosen to lend this iconic designation to its future electric model, indicating that the ID. GTI will inherit the same performance and heritage associated with the GTI name. The upcoming ID. GTI will adopt an intelligent approach to sports car performance, replacing the word “injection” with “intelligence” in its naming. VW has confirmed that the ID. GTI will be based on the ID. 2all, a small and inexpensive electric hatchback. Although no official pricing has been announced, starting from an inexpensive platform suggests the ID. GTI will be an affordable option within its class.

The concept model of the ID. GTI features sporty design elements such as a spoiler, large rear diffuser, front tow hooks, and black side skirts. Its dimensions differ slightly from the Golf GTI, being taller, wider, and shorter overall. However, it has slightly less rear cargo space but expanded cargo capacity with the seats folded. VW has not provided detailed specifications regarding the powertrain, but it is known that the ID. GTI will be front-wheel drive and equipped with GTI Experience Control, a system that allows drivers to adjust various aspects of vehicle dynamics.

Inside the vehicle, VW plans to incorporate an extensive augmented-reality heads-up display. The interior has not been revealed yet, but concept renderings suggest a futuristic design with sport seats and a 12.9-inch touchscreen display. The ID. GTI concept is well-advanced in terms of exterior design, but the interior and powertrain details are yet to be finalized.

VW has confirmed that the ID. GTI will go into production; however, no specific date has been announced. Enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more information about this electric hot hatch, as it promises to combine fun and practicality in a reasonably-sized vehicle.

