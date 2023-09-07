Update 39 Arrives for The Elder Scrolls Online: Questing Improvements, PvP Options, and More

In the latest update, Update 39, for The Elder Scrolls Online, players can expect a range of enhancements and additions to the base game across all platforms. The update aims to improve the overall gameplay experience by introducing quality of life improvements, new PvP options, and overhauls to quests and content.

One of the main areas of focus in Update 39 is questing. The ESO team has made changes to make questing less cluttered, especially in the early stages of the game. NPCs and content will now be level-gated, meaning that certain quest NPCs will only become visible to players once they reach a specific level. This change aims to create a more streamlined and focused questing experience for players.

Overall, the goal of these changes is to gradually open up access to quests as players level up, reducing the overwhelming feeling of having too many quests at once. This approach can help players maintain their attention and engagement with the game, ensuring that they don’t miss out on content due to feeling overwhelmed.

In addition to questing improvements, Update 39 also brings changes that benefit all players. Crown Store items can now be stacked using the Stack All Items option, making inventory management easier. Players can also easily determine which items in their inventory can be sold, simplifying the process of vendor interactions.

For PvP enthusiasts, Update 39 introduces new options for death notifications in Cyrodiil, the PvP battleground. These notifications inform players of who might be closing in on them and who is on a hot streak. The notifications provide information such as which player defeated another player, where the death took place, and the alliance ranks of other participants in the battle. Furthermore, crossed sword indicators are now displayed when there are three or more kills in a short period of time, alerting players to high danger zones.

Players can also look forward to three new Cyrodiil Monster Masks, each offering unique bonuses to enhance their PvP performance. Additionally, there are new options for PvP face and body markings with the Unfeathered Battle markings.

Update 39 also includes new and updated achievements, improvements to item set sourcing, new furnishings, and the ability to place furnishings directly from the inventory.

For more details on Update 39 and its features, refer to the patch notes on The Elder Scrolls Online website.

