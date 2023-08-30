Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls 6 Enters Early Development

Bethesda has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular role-playing game Skyrim, has transitioned from the pre-production stage to the development phase. The company’s head of publishing, Pete Hines, revealed this information while discussing the upcoming release of Starfield in an interview with Vandal.

Although there are people working on The Elder Scrolls 6, Hines emphasized that the studio’s current focus is on making Starfield the best game it can be. As a result, fans should not expect to hear much about The Elder Scrolls 6 in the near future. Hines clarified that the game is currently in early development and not in the pre-production stage.

In hindsight, Bethesda director Todd Howard admits that the announcement of The Elder Scrolls 6 at E3 2018 may have been handled differently. Howard stated that he probably would have announced the game in a more casual manner. Since the initial teaser trailer, Bethesda has been relatively quiet about The Elder Scrolls 6, most likely because its release is still a significant amount of time away.

During Microsoft’s FTC trial in June, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still “five plus years away.” This means that fans will have to wait quite a while before they can embark on their next fantasy RPG adventure from Bethesda.

While we eagerly await more news about The Elder Scrolls 6, it’s worth noting that the game is expected to be a major release in the gaming world. As a series known for its expansive open worlds, rich lore, and immersive gameplay, fans can expect The Elder Scrolls 6 to deliver another unforgettable experience in the beloved franchise.

