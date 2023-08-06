The Potential of Lignocellulosic Biomass for Biotechnological Processes

Lignocellulosic biomass is gaining attention as a valuable substrate for biotechnological processes due to its potential to produce biocompounds. Solid state fermentation (SSF) utilizing lignocellulosic materials offers an opportunity to improve the economics of production processes and contribute to a circular economy.

While filamentous fungi have been commonly used in SSF, certain yeast species, such as Y. lipolytica, have emerged for their ability to thrive in solid substrates with low moisture content and produce metabolites at high yields. Y. lipolytica is particularly suited for SSF due to its ability to produce γ-decalactones, erythritol, and enzymes like proteases and lipases. Furthermore, the biomass of Y. lipolytica is considered safe for food and feed applications.

Previous studies have utilized agro-industrial by-products as solid substrates for SSF with Y. lipolytica, but the hemicellulosic fraction of these materials is often underutilized. Pretreatment methods can be implemented to enhance the utilization of lignocellulosic materials. However, the commonly used alkaline pretreatment, despite its effectiveness in enhancing lipase production, requires the use of harmful chemicals and large amounts of water.

In order to develop pretreatment techniques with a lower environmental impact, alternatives such as pre-fermentation, co-culturing with other microorganisms, and physical treatments like ultrasound and microwave irradiation have been explored. These methods induce structural changes in the substrate, leading to improved microbial growth and biocompound production. However, their effect on Y. lipolytica growth and biocompound production in SSF has not been thoroughly studied.

This study aimed to investigate the effect of physical and biological pretreatments on the production of lipase and biomass by Y. lipolytica. A substrate mixture of olive cake (OC) and sunflower cake (SC) was subjected to pretreatments such as co-culturing with A. niger, enzymatic hydrolysis with a fungal enzymatic cocktail, microwave pretreatment, and ultrasound pretreatment to increase the availability of assimilable sugars before SSF.

Understanding and optimizing these pretreatment techniques can not only enhance the productivity of lignocellulosic biomass for biotechnological applications but also contribute to the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly processes.