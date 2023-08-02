A Satellite Captures the Devastating Eagle Bluff Wildfire

A satellite has captured the extensive burn scar left by the Eagle Bluff wildfire, a fast-moving fire that affected both sides of the United States-Canada border. The fire started in Oroville, Washington state, and quickly spread towards Osoyoos in British Columbia. Overnight, it doubled in size, destroying 30 square kilometers of land.

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite captured images of the burn scar on July 31. The town of Osoyoos, home to around 5,000 people, was evacuated but residents were allowed to return home on Tuesday.

This summer has been characterized by an unprecedented number of wildfires in Canada, with hundreds of blazes burning for weeks. Experts have warned that this could be the worst wildfire season in the country’s history, and the smoke is expected to continue being a problem throughout the summer.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,035 fires burning in almost every province and territory in Canada, more than half of which were out of control. Firefighters from around the world, including the US, have been brought in to assist local crews.

In the US, there were 67 large fires burning across nine states, including Montana, Oregon, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, and Idaho. These fires have already consumed an area of 600 square miles.

California is currently battling the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve, which is the largest fire in the state so far this year. It has burned over 128 square miles of land and poses a threat to the iconic Joshua trees in the area.

Authorities in the US have warned that prolonged heatwaves and high winds are increasing the risk of wildfires nationwide. The climate crisis, fueled by fossil fuel emissions, is contributing to more frequent and unpredictable wildfires around the world.