After a series of unfortunate events, the Doctor has undergone a profound transformation in his character and mission. Once focused on power and wealth, he has now embraced altruism and philanthropy, dedicating himself to harm reduction and creating maximum impact.

The Doctor’s new persona is marked by a sense of humor, evident in his collection of mad doctor jokes and his choice of attire – a T-shirt that boldly states, “I’m not mad, I’m just getting even.” He now operates from a secure compound situated on a tropical atoll. The compound is equipped with various facilities, including an observatory, biolab, rainwater catchment, and an airstrip. Power is generated through a molten-salt reactor. The Doctor’s well-paid staff also shares his blood type, enabling them to undergo weekly transfusions.

With a massive social media following of over 2 million, the Doctor is highly active online, valuing his posts at a substantial $22,000 apiece. Alongside his personality changes, he has also made physical alterations, replacing his claw prostheses with robotic hands.

As the Doctor spends a leisurely day on the beach, preparing for a momentous plan, he is interrupted by his A.I., which informs him about a reporter and his mission manager, Brandon. They discuss their strategies regarding viral outbreaks and pandemics, prompting the Doctor to contemplate the possibility of receiving the prestigious title of RawData Man of the Year, reflecting on his past blog posts.

When the RawData reporter arrives, the Doctor grants her permission to record the interview. Instead of dwelling on his past, he dismisses it, emphasizing the Buddhist principle of impermanence. He redirects the focus towards the future and delves into the philosophy behind his organization, No.Org. Their primary goal is to achieve significant influence in fields such as biosafety, artificial intelligence, asteroid defense, and cryptocurrency.

The discussion then turns towards the Doctor’s keen interest in cryptocurrency, specifically his own coin called GreenBux. He highlights its innovative nature, including the utilization of clean energy and introduces a novel zero-carbon approach known as “proof of faith.”

Now, fully transformed, the Doctor is prepared to leave a lasting impact on the world with his newfound principles and ambitions.