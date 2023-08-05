The Osmo Action 4: DJI’s Entry into the Action Camera Market

DJI, a dominant player in the drone market, has made a successful foray into the action camera space with the introduction of the Osmo Action 4. This new product directly competes with GoPro’s Hero 11 Black, boasting comparable specifications.

One area where DJI shines is in low-light shooting, thanks to an improved sensor. This makes the Osmo Action 4 an appealing choice for users who are interested in enhanced night photography capabilities.

In terms of design, the Osmo Action 4 is slightly smaller and lighter than the GoPro, measuring 70x44x33mm and weighing 5.4 ounces. It also has a higher waterproof rating of up to 18 meters, surpassing the Hero’s 10-meter limit.

When it comes to resolution, the GoPro takes the lead with its 5.3K (60 fps) video capabilities, whereas the Osmo Action 4 offers 4K capabilities. Both cameras can shoot up to 120fps in 4K.

In terms of displays, both cameras have a front-facing 1.4-inch screen. However, the DJI camera offers a slightly larger rear screen at 2.27 inches.

Price-wise, the Osmo Action 4 retails at $399, which aligns with the reduced cost of the GoPro Hero. DJI’s camera seems to have an advantage with its enhanced features and competitive pricing.

The Osmo Action 4 is now available for purchase, providing users with another option in the action camera market.