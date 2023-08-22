Ubisoft to Introduce The Division 2 Update: TU 18.4

Ubisoft is preparing to release a new update for The Division 2, labeled as TU 18.4. The update is scheduled to be deployed on August 22nd. Before taking a closer look at the patch notes, players should take note of the maintenance schedule. The Division 2 servers will undergo scheduled maintenance on August 22nd, starting at 9:30 AM CEST.

In terms of gear, weapons, and talents, the TU 18.4 update addresses an issue with the Determined and Perfect Determined talents. Previously, these talents could be triggered by skills that have impact damage. This fix ensures that the talents work as intended.

Additionally, the update introduces new Global Events to the season’s schedule. Reanimated will commence on August 22nd, followed by SHD Exposed on September 5th, and Golden Bullet on September 19th. These Global Events offer players unique mechanics and present various challenges. Strategizing and gearing up will be essential to counter the new threats and secure the rewards that follow.

In summary, Ubisoft’s The Division 2 will receive the TU 18.4 update on August 22nd. The update addresses issues with talents and introduces new Global Events to the game’s season schedule. Players are advised to take note of the maintenance schedule as well.

