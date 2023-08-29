The Division 2 Servers Taken Down for Maintenance

The Division 2 players may have found themselves unable to log into the game recently, and it’s not just them. Ubisoft has taken the game’s servers down for maintenance on August 29. The scheduled maintenance was announced by the official Twitter account of Tom Clancy’s The Division, revealing that the downtime is expected to last for three hours.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time the game has undergone maintenance this year, and there have been instances where the maintenance period has extended beyond the originally planned duration. However, there doesn’t seem to be a patch included in this particular maintenance period.

Players are advised to stay tuned for any game updates that might be released during this time. If any updates are rolled out, they will be made available to players as soon as possible. To stay up to date with the latest news on The Division 2, players can bookmark the game hub.

In conclusion, if you are experiencing difficulties logging into The Division 2, rest assured that it is not an isolated issue. The game’s servers are currently undergoing scheduled maintenance, and it is expected to last for three hours. Keep an eye out for any game updates that may be released during this time.

