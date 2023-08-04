The Demise of Planet Vulcan: How Scientific Theories Evolve

In 1846, astronomer Urbain Le Verrier proposed the existence of a new planet beyond Uranus to explain discrepancies in its orbit. German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle located the planet, later named Neptune, in September of that year. This discovery inspired Le Verrier to focus his attention on Mercury, the most challenging planet to observe due to its proximity to the Sun.

Mercury’s eccentric orbit puzzled Le Verrier. According to Newtonian physics, planets should move in elliptical orbits around the Sun. However, Mercury’s orbit exhibited excessive wobbling, which couldn’t be fully explained by the gravitational influence of known planets. To account for this anomaly, Le Verrier hypothesized the existence of another planet, which he named Vulcan.

Astronomers reported sightings of Vulcan based on their observations, but these were eventually attributed to sunspots, known planets, or nearby stars. Le Verrier refined his calculations, but Vulcan was never definitively observed. Nevertheless, the existence of Vulcan intrigued the scientific community for approximately 70 years.

In 1879, esteemed astronomer Theodor von Oppolzer predicted that Vulcan would transit the Sun based on his calculations. However, despite numerous attempts to observe this transit during eclipses, it never occurred.

The demise of Vulcan came with the emergence of Einstein’s theory of general relativity. This new theory successfully explained Mercury’s orbit without the need for additional planets. It described gravity as a result of spacetime curvature caused by massive objects. Closer objects experienced greater effects, accounting for Mercury’s wobble, while the outer planets were minimally influenced due to their distance from the Sun. Therefore, Vulcan gradually fell out of astronomical consideration.

Einstein’s theory marked a shift from Newtonian physics and provided a comprehensive understanding of the orbits of Mercury and other planets in our Solar System. The story of Planet Vulcan serves as a reminder of how scientific theories evolve and progress over time.