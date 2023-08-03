The Disconnection of Human Contact in the Modern World

There is a growing concern about the loss of human contact in our daily lives, as technology gradually replaces personal interactions. The closure of bank branches and the rise of self-service checkouts are examples of this shift. However, this can leave vulnerable groups, such as those with disabilities or the elderly, feeling isolated and bewildered.

For individuals who live alone, a simple conversation with a supermarket cashier may be their only social interaction for days. This raises the question of whether we are too focused on cutting costs and embracing progress at the expense of our humanity.

One person shared their experience of advocating for an elderly relative who struggled with accessing healthcare services due to the reliance on technology. Making appointments and ordering medicines became an ordeal, as they had to navigate unfamiliar and impersonal systems. This highlights the lack of support for those who do not have someone to assist them.

The dehumanization is not limited to healthcare but also extends to other aspects of our lives. Social media interactions are often deemed meaningless, and human contact is lost in railway ticket offices, supermarkets, and customer service interactions. These changes prioritize cost-cutting and efficiency over meaningful connections between people.

While some individuals appreciate the convenience of self-service options, others desire more personal interactions. It is crucial to understand that different people have varying preferences, and we should strive to strike a balance that caters to everyone’s needs.

We must not overlook the value of human touchpoints in our lives. In the pursuit of isolated wealth and convenience, we risk disconnecting from our shared humanity. It is vital to maintain meaningful connections with others in order to preserve our sense of community and empathy.