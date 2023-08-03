The Development of Zinc-Ion Hybrid Supercapacitors with N-Doped Porous Carbon Fibers

The rapid growth of flexible wearable intelligent electronics has led to the demand for better electrochemical energy storage devices. Traditional energy storage devices are heavy and inflexible, making them unsuitable for portable electronic devices. To meet the requirements of future energy storage devices, high energy density, power density, mechanical properties, safety, and reliability are necessary.

Supercapacitors (SCs) have emerged as a promising solution for energy storage due to their high power density, stability, safety, and fast charging capabilities. However, their low energy density has hindered their practical application. To address this issue, researchers have turned to hybrid SCs, specifically zinc-ion hybrid SCs (ZHSCs). ZHSCs offer advantages such as rich zinc content, safety, environmental friendliness, and low cost.

By utilizing zinc anodes, researchers have discovered that they can provide sufficient redox reaction during charge and discharge to match the maximum cathode capacity. This results in higher energy density for ZHSCs. However, carbon fiber cathode materials typically have limited porosity and surface area, which restricts their active substance loading, cyclic stability, and specific capacity. To improve the electrochemical performance of the material, increasing the specific surface area is crucial.

One method of enhancing capacitor storage performance is through heteroatomic modifications, which involve introducing heteroatoms like N, O, S into carbon-based materials. Additionally, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) have been used in ZHSCs to enhance performance. However, they often lead to bulky solid particles that negatively impact performance.

In this study, researchers designed and prepared a zeolite imidazole skeleton of Zn (ZIF-8) derived N-doped porous carbon fiber (ZPCNF) using electrostatic spinning. The ZHSCs, with N-doped porous carbon fiber as the cathode and Zn foil as the anode, exhibited remarkable cycle stability and high performance.

The experimental materials used in the study included polyacrylonitrile (PAN), N, N-Dimethylformamide (DMF), 2-methylimidazole, zinc nitrate (Zn (NO3)2 6H2O), ethanol, methanol, hydrochloric acid (HCl), and argon (Ar). The ZIF-8 particles were synthesized and utilized as the precursor for the ZPCNF preparation process.

The samples underwent physical characterization using techniques such as field emission scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive spectrometer (EDS), high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM), X-ray diffractometer (XRD), and Raman spectrometer.

This study highlights the development of zinc-ion hybrid supercapacitors with N-doped porous carbon fibers, which demonstrate improved performance and stability compared to traditional energy storage devices.