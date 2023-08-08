Development of Mars Rovers: From Sojourner to Advanced Autonomy

During the late 1980s, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) worked on developing the first wheeled robot to explore the surface of Mars. The firmware that controlled the rover was a critical aspect, considering the long communication delays between Mars and Earth.

Two teams at JPL approached the task with different levels of autonomy. One team, led by Ron Garrett, focused on creating a rover with advanced autonomy. They used high-level instructions in a LISP-based firmware to navigate and operate the rover. The other team opted for a more limited autonomy approach, where a human driver would plan the rover’s route beforehand and await new instructions.

Ultimately, the Sojourner Mars rover came to fruition and featured the latter approach with straightforward C-based firmware. Although its autonomy was limited to a home return function in case of lost communication with the lander, subsequent Mars rover missions implemented more of the autonomy pioneered by Garrett’s team.

One advantage of using LISP in the firmware was the ability to send instructions that could be interpreted without explicitly programming those functionalities. However, the language of choice for later Mars rovers became C.

The Sojourner rover had a mission duration of 85 days and operated within a limited range. Despite its limitations, the lessons learned from Sojourner played a crucial role in the development of future missions. Subsequent missions built upon Sojourner’s accomplishments and expanded the capabilities and autonomy of Mars rovers.

As technology advanced, more sophisticated and autonomous rovers were developed, enabling them to explore larger areas and perform more complex tasks on the Martian surface. These advancements in autonomy have allowed Mars rovers to operate with greater independence, adapt to changing conditions, and conduct more detailed scientific investigations.

Today, Mars rovers continue to push the boundaries of exploration on the Red Planet, providing valuable insights into the planet’s geology, climate, and potential for habitation. With each new mission, scientists and engineers refine and improve the capabilities of these robotic explorers, paving the way for future human exploration of Mars.