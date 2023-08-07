The Advancement of Carbon Dots as Solid-State Fluorescent Materials

The rapid development of fluorescent nanomaterials has opened up new possibilities in various fields. However, the practical applications of these materials are often limited by cost, complex synthesis procedures, or high toxicity. To overcome these limitations, researchers are turning to carbon dots (CDs) as a more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative.

CDs are a type of fluorescent carbon-based nanomaterial that possess unique optical properties, stability, tunability, and low cost. They have been widely used in chemical sensing, biosensing, biomedical applications, photocatalysis, light-emitting devices, and fingerprint identification.

The synthesis of CDs can be achieved through top-down or bottom-up methods. Top-down approaches crack large carbon nanomaterials, while bottom-up methods involve pyrolyzing small organic or aromatic molecules. Solvothermal and microwave methods have significantly advanced the synthesis and performance of CDs.

While CDs exhibit excellent optical properties in solvents, maintaining solid-state fluorescence has been a challenge due to aggregation-induced quenching effects. Various substrates have been introduced to retain solid-state fluorescence, but this approach is not practical for widespread applications.

Researchers have made progress in synthesizing CD-based solid fluorescent materials for light-emitting devices and fingerprint imaging. However, these methods still suffer from solvent dependence or time-consuming processes. Additionally, large-scale synthesis commonly requires high temperature/pressure and high energy consumption, limiting industrial applications.

To overcome these challenges, a microwave-assisted solid-phase reaction strategy has been proposed for the synthesis of high-performance fluorescent CD powders. By pyrolyzing a mixture of phloroglucinol and succinic acid without any extra solvent participation, CDs with perfect solid-state fluorescence can be obtained within 2 minutes. Adjusting the reactant ratio allows for the synthesis of yellow, orange, and red fluorescent CD powders with high yields, suitable for large-scale and low-cost production.

The prepared fluorescent CD powders have demonstrated excellent solid-state fluorescence properties and have been successfully used for constructing multi-color light-emitting diodes and fingerprint identification. The red CD powder also shows sensitivity to pH changes, making it a potential pH indicator for monitoring intracellular pH fluctuations. This research provides valuable insights into the simple synthesis and practical commercial application of CD-based solid-state fluorescent materials.