Collaborative Team Develops Nonflammable Electrolyte for Lithium-Ion Batteries

A research team from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) has made a significant breakthrough in battery technology. They have successfully developed a nonflammable electrolyte that does not catch fire at room temperature.

Traditionally, batteries, particularly those used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, are prone to fires and explosions. This risk occurs when batteries experience external impacts, abuse, or aging, resulting in short-circuits and thermal runaway. Existing electrolytes based on linear organic carbonates have low flash points, making them highly flammable even at room temperature.

The collaborative research team addressed this issue by modifying the molecular structure of linear organic carbonates, the primary component of commercial electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries. By implementing alkyl chain extension and alkoxy substitution to the molecule, they developed a new electrolyte called bis(2-methoxyethyl) carbonate (BMEC). This electrolyte demonstrated an enhanced flash point and ionic conductivity due to increased intermolecular interactions and solvation ability.

Compared to conventional diethyl carbonate electrolytes, the BMEC solution had a significantly higher flash point of 121°C, making it nonflammable under typical battery operating temperatures. It also exhibited a 92% retention of the original rate capability of the conventional electrolyte while reducing fire hazards, combustible gas evolution, and heat generation.

The research team successfully operated 1Ah lithium-ion batteries for over 500 cycles using the new electrolyte and performed a nail-penetration test on a 4Ah-level Li-ion battery, confirming suppressed thermal runaway. This breakthrough not only offers cost competitiveness and compatibility with high-energy density electrode materials but also opens up possibilities for the development of high-performance batteries with excellent thermal stability.

The research was supported by the National Research Council of Science & Technology and the Mid-Career Research Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea, granted by the Ministry of Science and ICT. The findings have been published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science, a reputable international publication in the field of energy and environmental science.