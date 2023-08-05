The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Addresses the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Jobs

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas is taking proactive measures to address the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of jobs. With AI’s ability to perform tasks faster than humans, many skills may become redundant.

DOLE Regional Director Lilia Estillore recognizes the need for preparation and emphasizes the importance of career guidance programs to educate high school and college students about professions that are vulnerable to automation and AI. By providing informed career decisions, the workforce can better adapt to the changing job market.

Jalilo dela Torre, former DOLE labor attaché, emphasizes the importance of establishing guiding principles for the development and deployment of AI. He emphasizes the need to ensure a smooth transition to an AI-driven job market for workers. This can be achieved through upskilling, retraining, and modified career guidance counseling for incoming workers and students.

DOLE-Region 7 plans to collaborate with the academe, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and other partner-agencies to support the labor force in the age of AI. Director Estillore highlights the importance of developing soft skills that cannot be automated, such as problem-solving, empathy, and creativity. These skills will be crucial for job security in an AI-dominated environment.

It is essential for the labor force to strike a balance between AI skills and soft skills to remain competitive in the evolving job market. Although AI may replace certain tasks, it cannot replicate the qualities that come from working with heart. Therefore, cultivating soft skills alongside AI expertise will be vital for job security and success in the future.