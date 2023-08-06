The Current Challenges Faced by Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, once considered revolutionary, are now facing a decline in their appeal. Chat GPT, Bing AI, Bard, and Llama from Meta (Facebook) are all struggling to meet the high expectations set at the beginning of the year. The primary reason behind this decline is the lack of sufficient graphics power.

For instance, Chat GPT requires an enormous infrastructure of 25,000 A100 series aircraft for proper functioning. This level of requirement has posed significant challenges for AI startups, despite investing millions of dollars. Venture capitalist Lev Polovets estimates that an investment of around $15 billion is necessary to maintain the efficiency of AI development. Unfortunately, without adequate funding, the future of AI remains uncertain.

The recent failure of a Reddit API campaign exemplifies the challenges faced by AI projects. The absence of a coherent strategy and a focus on resource allocation rather than product development have led to disappointing outcomes.

In response to these setbacks, Meta (Facebook) has expressed caution about integrating AI technologies into their Metaverse platform. Lado Okhotnikov, a spokesperson for Meta, mentions that they are monitoring the market situation and remaining open to innovations but are hesitant to adopt technologies that may not deliver the desired outcomes.

Apart from funding and infrastructural challenges, the energy consumption associated with AI technologies is also a concern. For comparison, mining one block on the bitcoin network requires approximately 145,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, along with other associated costs.

Given the current state of AI in the tech industry, there is a pressing need for immediate action and substantial investment. Ensuring that these promising technologies fulfill their potential and deliver the anticipated benefits should be a priority.