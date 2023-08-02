The Australian Government Debates AI Platforms’ Responsibility to Pay for Training Content

The Australian government is currently deliberating whether artificial intelligence (AI) platforms should be obliged to compensate creators for using their content to train AI technologies. This issue has sparked contrasting viewpoints from unions and major tech companies.

The Media, Entertainment, and Arts Alliance advocate for AI companies to provide compensation to the creators whose content is utilized in training their tools. They believe that generative AI poses a distinctive threat to artists, musicians, journalists, and other creative professionals.

On the other side of the argument, Google and Microsoft contend that tech companies should be exempt from copyright laws concerning training purposes. They argue that this exemption will foster AI research and innovation.

Furthermore, the government is seeking input on the implementation of an AI risk rating system and potentially banning select technologies. Progressive think tanks and advocacy groups advocate for a moratorium on potentially harmful AI applications, while industry associations promote a voluntary standards approach.

This debate transcends Australia, with lawsuits in the United States involving AI platforms training models on copyrighted content without obtaining permission. Similar copyright infringement cases have arisen when AI technology generates images featuring unauthorized watermarks.

As the Australian government considers its options, submissions for the Responsible AI review will soon come to a close. The decision reached will have far-reaching implications for the regulation and advancement of AI technology in Australia.