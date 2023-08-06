The Changing Daylight Hours as Summer Ends

As summer comes to an end, the daylight hours are gradually becoming shorter. The last sunset in the 9 o’clock hour has already occurred for this year. Northeast Ohio will experience a reduction of 1 hour and 8 minutes of daylight by the end of August.

By August 31, the sunrise will take place at 6:51 a.m., compared to the earlier time of 6:23 a.m. Similarly, the sunset will occur at 8:01 p.m. instead of 8:42 p.m. With each passing day, the days will continue to grow shorter as we approach winter.

The shortest day of the year will be on December 22, with only 9 hours and 10 minutes of sunlight. As we transition from summer to winter, it is important to take advantage of the remaining daylight hours and enjoy the outdoors while we still have longer evenings.