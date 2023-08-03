The Dawn of the Generative AI Era: Advice for AI-Native Founders

We are currently witnessing the dawn of the generative AI era, which will bring significant changes in how consumers and businesses interact with technology. In order to build successful companies in this era, investors need to provide more than just capital – they need to offer unique and forward-thinking operational expertise.

Mayfield, an inception-stage venture capital firm, recently announced the launch of their dedicated seed vehicle, the $250 million Mayfield AI Start. This initiative aims to support founders from day zero. As Mayfield meets with AI-native founders, they are providing them with valuable advice on building their companies. Here are the top five pieces of advice:

1. Focus on Dominating the New Tech Stack Layer: Just as previous paradigm shifts have led to the creation of new successful companies, the AI era will do the same. Founders should think big and aim to become an independent company that dominates a specific layer of the new technology stack.

2. Determine if You’re Providing a Painkiller or a Vitamin: AI-powered innovation has the potential to create new markets and disrupt existing ones. Founders need to identify whether their innovation is solving a painful problem or providing a nice-to-have solution.

3. Understand the Unique Ethical and Regulatory Landscape of AI: The deployment of AI technologies brings ethical and regulatory challenges. Founders need to be aware of these challenges and develop strategies to address them proactively.

4. Build a Strong Team: Building an AI startup requires a multidisciplinary team with diverse skill sets. Founders should focus on assembling a team that combines technical expertise in AI and machine learning with domain knowledge and business acumen.

5. Leverage Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with strategic partners can be beneficial in the AI space. Founders should explore partnerships that can provide access to data, domain expertise, and customer networks.

In conclusion, the generative AI era presents immense opportunities for startups. By following these key pieces of advice, AI-native founders can position themselves for success and contribute to the revolutionary changes that AI will bring to our society.