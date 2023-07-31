A powerful AI tool called Fraud GPT has been discovered on the dark web by Netenrich Security researcher, Rakesh Krishnan. Unlike the non-threatening ChatGPT, Fraud GPT is specifically designed for offensive activities and is being promoted on Telegram channels without any limitations or censorship.

Fraud GPT has gained a significant following, with over 3000 subscribers reportedly paying a monthly fee ranging from $200 to $1000, and an annual subscription priced at $1700. This tool is a major threat as it enables various criminal activities that blur the line between right and wrong.

The potential illicit uses of Fraud GPT are extensive. It can be used to create undetectable malware, identify vulnerabilities in insecure websites and applications, and compromise sensitive information or transactions. Its predecessor, WormGPT, has reportedly been involved in activities like unauthorized access to emails and hacking bank databases.

One of the main concerns with these dark web AI platforms is the lack of understanding about their capabilities. While their current threat may be limited, these tools have the potential to become significantly dangerous as they continue to develop and learn. The intentions of bad actors employing such AI chatbots are also worrisome, as they operate covertly with little accountability.

Furthermore, the exact language model on which Fraud GPT is based remains unknown to ethical hackers and researchers. This raises concerns about the possibility of more sophisticated and damaging attacks as these platforms expand their AI capabilities.

The emergence of Fraud GPT underscores the need for enhanced awareness and regulation regarding the development and use of AI tools. As AI technology advances, it is imperative to strike a balance between embracing its potential benefits and safeguarding against its potential misuse and harm.