Czinger Unveils 21C Blackbird Edition: A Tribute to the Legendary Lockheed SR-71

The Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition, a new creation by the makers of the 3D-printed hybrid hypercar, pays tribute to the legendary Lockheed SR-71. The SR-71, known as the “Blackbird,” is one of the most famous military aircraft ever created. It served the United States Armed Forces from 1966 to 1999 and held the title of the fastest air-breathing aircraft for nearly 60 years.

The Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition embraces the SR-71’s material advancements and incorporates them into its design. The car’s chassis and components are 3D-printed using the brand’s proprietary Human-AI system. This approach, developed by the parent company Divergent, allows Czinger to utilize lightweight alloy and carbon fiber materials.

Like the original Blackbird aircraft, every 21C model features an inline seating arrangement. To enhance the tribute, the 21C Blackbird Edition has unique visual touches, including a bespoke Jet Black paint, exposed carbon elements, and an SR-71 livery. The wheels have been redesigned to resemble the silhouette of the plane, and the exhaust setup at the rear mimics the afterburners of the Blackbird.

The Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition delivers an impressive 1350 hp, a 100 hp increase from the standard model. Its power comes from a bespoke 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine paired with electric motors. Inside the cabin, the car continues the aircraft-inspired theme with custom Blackbird finishes, seats resembling afterburners, and titanium components paying homage to the SR-71.

Czinger has already proven the performance capabilities of the 21C, setting lap records at Laguna Seca and Circuit of the Americas. The company plans to build only 80 21C models across all special edition projects, making these cars as rare as the legendary military jet itself.

As an automotive enthusiast who grew up in Metro Detroit, associate editor Lucas Bell has a deep passion for cars. While he daily drives an aging Mustang, he also spends a lot of time with his Porsche 944 and NB Miata.