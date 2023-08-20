The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition Coming to PS5 and PS4

The Crackpet Show is a roguelite shoot-’em-up game that will be making its console debut on PS5 and PS4 on 27th September. The game features a unique collaboration with the popular web series, Happy Tree Friends. Players control a cuddly little animal, competing in a chaotic and colourful TV show for fame and fortune.

The gameplay of The Crackpet Show looks to share similarities with Happy Tree Friends, as it offers a mix of chaos, violence, and vibrant visuals. The collaboration brings multiple characters from the web series into the game, along with unique death animations, effects, and music from Happy Tree Friends. Fans of the show can also look forward to discovering Easter eggs within the game.

As The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition prepares to make its console debut, it remains to be seen how well the game will be received by players. The combination of the game’s tone and aesthetics with the beloved web series has the potential for a successful partnership. Players can anticipate experiencing an action-packed and visually appealing game that captures the essence of Happy Tree Friends.

