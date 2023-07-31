Upcoming Celestial Spectacle: Two Supermoons and a Rare Blue Moon in August

In August, sky gazers are in for a treat as they will have the opportunity to witness not one, but two supermoons. The first supermoon will be visible on Tuesday evening, appearing slightly brighter and larger than usual. This is because the moon will be in close proximity to Earth, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, hence earning it the label of a “supermoon.”

The second supermoon will occur on the night of August 30 and will be even closer to Earth, at a distance of 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers). What makes this particular full moon even more special is that it will also be a blue moon, being the second full moon to appear within the same month.

Retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, also known as Mr. Eclipse, encourages people to take advantage of the warm summer nights to witness the full moon rise in the eastern sky shortly after sunset. This unique occurrence will happen twice in August, providing an excellent opportunity for sky exploration.

Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi will be hosting a live webcast from the Virtual Telescope Project, showcasing the supermoon rise over the Coliseum in Rome. Masi aims to capture the beauty of this celestial event and share it with viewers from around the world.

The last time two full supermoons appeared in the same month was in 2018, and those interested will have to wait until 2037 to witness this rare phenomenon again. Clear skies will offer the best conditions for observing the supermoons, and the use of binoculars or backyard telescopes can enhance the viewing experience. By using these tools, one can explore fascinating features such as lunar maria and rays emanating from lunar craters.

While the August full moon is traditionally known as the sturgeon moon due to the abundance of that fish in the Great Lakes during this time of year, the supermoons and blue moon will undoubtedly steal the show in the night sky.