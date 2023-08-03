The Coretec Group Launches Endurion Partner Development Program

The Coretec Group has announced the launch of its Endurion Partner Development Program. This program aims to engage stakeholders in the battery and energy storage value chain to participate in the development of the company’s proprietary silicon anode battery materials technology.

The program seeks involvement from professionals in various sectors, including end users from the electric vehicle, consumer electronics, and military sectors, as well as battery materials processors and suppliers, battery component manufacturers and suppliers, cell and pack manufacturing companies, and academic research and commercial R&D entities.

The Coretec Group has made significant progress in its Endurion battery program, with positive test results leading to a recent provisional patent filing. The company continues to refine its materials and test batteries in its lab and third-party facilities.

Now, through the Endurion Partner Development Program, the company is seeking commercial feedback from potential customers and partners. The program aims to facilitate collaboration among major players in the EV and battery ecosystem.

“The Endurion program continues to demonstrate progress in lab settings, making now an ideal juncture to explore partnership and development programs that position the technology for customer adoption,” said Michelle Tokarz, VP of Partnerships and Innovation at The Coretec Group.

This initiative by The Coretec Group will not only contribute to the advancement of their silicon anode battery materials technology but also foster collaboration and innovation in the EV and battery industry.