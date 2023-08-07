Concerns Rise Over Data Collection by Cellular Internet of Things Module in Electric Cars

Concerns are growing among MPs and ministers about the data being collected by the cellular internet of things module (CIM) in electric cars. The CIM is an essential component that controls various features of the car and connects it to the internet, allowing manufacturers to gather information for design and performance improvements.

Reports have surfaced of CIMs being used for data surveillance, with accusations leveled against Tesla engineers for accessing and sharing footage from cameras inside personal cars without the owners’ knowledge. These allegations raise significant privacy and security concerns.

There is also apprehension among government officials that granting the Chinese government access to this data could compromise national security. China is a global leader in electric vehicles, and its companies are projected to dominate the market, creating an opportunity for the Communist Party to acquire sensitive information. Moreover, Chinese CIMs could potentially be used to send commands that render vehicles inoperable.

While some Chinese companies may claim that no data is sent back to China, similar assurances from companies like Huawei and TikTok were proven false. The risks associated with Chinese CIMs also extend to critical national infrastructure. If Chinese companies dominate the CIM market, they could potentially disrupt the electricity grid with malware-infected smart meters.

The UK government has taken measures to exclude Huawei from its 5G system but has not addressed the potential security threats posed by Chinese CIMs. If the issue is not adequately addressed, ministers might consider alternative transportation methods such as bicycles.

These concerns highlight the need for robust data privacy and security measures in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. Ensuring that data collection and transmission are transparent and free from unauthorized access is essential for protecting user privacy and national security.