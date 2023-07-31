U.S. and Europe Concerned as China Expands Production of Older-Generation Semiconductors

U.S. and European officials have expressed growing concerns about China’s aggressive expansion in the production of older-generation semiconductors. This has prompted both regions to consider strategies to contain China’s influence in this industry.

President Joe Biden recently implemented strict controls to prevent China from acquiring crucial technologies, including semiconductors. This decision was motivated by China’s persistent efforts to obtain advanced chip manufacturing equipment from overseas.

The worry stems from China’s strong focus on legacy chips, which are older-generation semiconductors. While the U.S. and Europe have shifted their attention to more advanced chip technologies, China’s dedication to producing legacy chips has raised eyebrows.

Officials fear that China’s strategy could undermine the supply chains and technological advantages of the U.S. and Europe. These older-generation chips are still widely used in various industries, such as automotive and industrial manufacturing, making them essential components for global competitiveness.

To address these concerns, U.S. and European officials are exploring different strategies. They are considering measures to strengthen their own semiconductor industries, increase investments in research and development, and potentially impose additional restrictions on China’s access to advanced chip manufacturing technologies.

Both the U.S. and Europe recognize the potential risks posed by China’s accelerated pursuit of legacy chips. As they prioritize the protection of their technological capabilities and supply chains, they aim to find effective strategies to contain China’s influence in this critical sector.