Complete Sequence of the Human Y Chromosome Revealed by Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium

A consortium of researchers known as the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) consortium has successfully sequenced and assembled the complete sequence of the human Y chromosome. The Y chromosome has been notoriously difficult to sequence due to its complex repeat structure, including long palindromes, tandem repeats, and segmental duplications. As a result, more than half of the Y chromosome was missing from the GRCh38 reference sequence, making it the last human chromosome to be finished.

The researchers used the genome of an individual known as HG002 (T2T-Y) to create a complete sequence of the Y chromosome. This new sequence corrects multiple errors in the GRCh38 reference and adds over 30 million base pairs of sequence, including the complete ampliconic structures of gene families TSPY, DAZ, and RBMY. The sequence also includes 41 additional protein-coding genes, mostly from the TSPY family, and reveals an alternating pattern of human satellite 1 and 3 blocks in the heterochromatic Yq12 region.

To create a comprehensive reference sequence for all 24 human chromosomes, the T2T-Y sequence was combined with a previous assembly of the CHM13 genome. The researchers also mapped available population variation, clinical variants, and functional genomics data to the reference sequence.

This milestone achievement provides valuable insights into the structure and function of the Y chromosome. It will contribute to our understanding of human genetic variation and reproductive biology.

