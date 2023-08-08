What Colors Represent Different Types of Hydrogen?

The debate surrounding the color of hydrogen has gained attention recently. However, for individuals with color blindness, the issue becomes more complex. In reality, there are only two types of hydrogen: low-carbon hydrogen and high-carbon hydrogen. If colors were to be assigned, green and black would be suitable options.

The Hydrogen Science Coalition has established guidelines for hydrogen production. They propose that a kilogram of hydrogen manufacturing should generate a kilogram or less of carbon dioxide or equivalent (CO2e) emissions. If hydrogen meets this requirement, it would be classified as green; if it exceeds it, it would be classified as black. This distinction would make it easier for people, including those with color blindness, to differentiate between the two types of hydrogen.

When considering the carbon intensity of hydrogen, it is important to look at the full lifecycle rather than just the manufacturing process or raw materials used. The various colors assigned to hydrogen only indicate the production method or source, which leads to confusion and conflicting definitions.

Electrolysis-based hydrogen production requires a significant amount of energy. Typically, it takes 55 to 60 kWh of electricity to produce a kilogram of hydrogen. Reducing this energy requirement significantly is limited by the laws of physics. While there are scaling economies for large-scale hydrogen production, establishing such facilities requires significant capital investment.

Using the threshold of one kilogram of CO2e per kilogram of hydrogen, each kWh of electricity can contribute to a carbon debt of approximately 18 grams of CO2e. This level aligns well with regions that have a relatively low carbon intensity per kWh, such as British Columbia, Canada, and Vermont. However, areas with higher carbon intensity struggle to meet this threshold.

Comparing different types of hydrogen, it is clear that manufacturing hydrogen using natural gas results in higher carbon emissions. Natural gas-derived hydrogen can emit up to 10 kilograms of CO2e per kilogram of hydrogen. Blue hydrogen aims to mitigate these emissions but can only achieve a reduction to 2-4 kilograms of CO2e per kilogram of hydrogen with strict methane emissions management.

The lobbying surrounding the definition of ‘green’ hydrogen is substantial. The EU sets a carbon intensity threshold for renewable hydrogen, but it faces criticism for not aligning with climate goals. However, it is achievable for hydrogen produced from natural gas.

Hydrogen distribution remains a challenge due to its complexity, cost, and risks involved. Currently, most hydrogen production occurs at the point of use, resulting in black hydrogen derived from fossil fuels being used in fuel cell vehicles. The distribution of hydrogen is more difficult and expensive than traditional liquid fuels, contributing to its limited availability.

Additionally, the cost of hydrogen production through electrolysis is determined by a balancing act between capital expenditure (capex) and operational expenditure (opex). High capex requirements necessitate high utilization rates and a consistent energy supply. Achieving such reliability is challenging with a single renewable energy source, and the additional costs of building renewable energy infrastructure must be considered.

In conclusion, the colors associated with different types of hydrogen provide a simplified way to understand their carbon intensity. However, the full lifecycle carbon intensity, production methods, and distribution challenges must be taken into account to fully understand the environmental impact and feasibility of hydrogen as a clean energy source.