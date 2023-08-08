The Cloud Market and Datacenter Infrastructure: Latest Insights and Trends

The cloud market witnessed steady growth in the second quarter of this year, according to reports by Synergy Research Group and Omdia. Synergy’s findings reveal that the cloud market expanded by $10 billion compared to the same period in 2022, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth. However, the year-on-year growth rate has gradually declined as the market has grown larger. This decline was reported as 20% in Q4 2022, 19% in Q1 2023, and 18% in Q2 2023.

Despite certain challenges, global enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services reached around $65 billion in Q2 2023. Omdia’s report, on the other hand, indicates a decline in server shipments, projected to decrease by 11% from 2022 to 12.5 million units in 2023. This decrease appears contradictory to the increasing demand for cloud services, but Omdia suggests that a higher demand for AI processing capabilities has driven up average unit prices (AUPs) for servers. As a result, there has been a delay in server fleet refreshment and investment in other projects.

Omdia predicts a potential acceleration in AI investment in the second half of 2023 due to the fear of missing out on market opportunities. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of ChatGPT is also driving cloud service providers and enterprises to focus more on AI model training. Although server shipments are expected to decline, Omdia anticipates growth in cloud service spending and server revenue. The report estimates figures of $112 billion for cloud service spending and emphasizes continued investment in AI-related infrastructure in the coming year.

According to Synergy Research Group, the dominant players in the cloud market continue to be the big three operators, with Google and Microsoft increasing their market share. Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) continue to hold the majority of the market, accounting for 72% of spending on these services. Notably, the APAC region witnessed the strongest growth, with countries such as India, China, Australia, and South Korea surpassing 20% year-on-year growth in Q2 of 2023.