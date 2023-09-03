The Rare Supernova SN 1987a: A Close-Up Look

In 1572, Tycho Brahe made a groundbreaking discovery – a new star in the constellation Cassiopeia. This supernova, known as Tycho’s Supernova, was the first to be observed in detail by Western astronomers. It shattered the notion that stars were constant and unchanging. Johannes Kepler later witnessed another supernova in 1604. However, there have been no observed supernovae in the Milky Way since then.

Fast forward to February 1987, when a supernova appeared in the Large Magellanic Cloud. This supernova, SN 1987a, was unique because it was the only naked-eye supernova to occur within the era of modern astronomy. At a distance of 168,000 light-years, SN 1987a is relatively close in cosmological terms.

Over the years, SN 1987a has been extensively studied by both land-based and space-based telescopes. Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) took a closer look at the supernova, providing valuable insights. However, some questions still remain.

One of the most striking features of SN 1987a is its bright equatorial ring of ionized gas. This ring was ejected from the star thousands of years before it exploded and is now heated by shockwaves from the supernova. Telescopes such as Hubble and Spitzer have observed the equatorial ring and the fainter outer regions. However, the JWST has revealed a turbulent keyhole structure at the center of SN 1987a, where clumps of gas expand into space and rich chemical interactions occur.

Unfortunately, even the powerful JWST is unable to observe the ultimate jewel of the supernova – the remnant star. Supernovae not only expel new material into space but also trigger the collapse of the star’s core to form a neutron star or black hole. Based on the scale of SN 1987a, a neutron star should have formed in its center. However, the dense gas and dust of the inner keyhole region make it challenging for JWST to observe. The formation of a neutron star and its interaction with the surrounding environment remain mysterious and will require further investigation.

SN 1987a is likely the closest new supernova we’ll be able to study for quite some time unless Betelgeuse explodes in the near future. The efforts of astronomers to unravel the secrets of supernovae continue, and observations like those made by the JWST contribute to our understanding of these cosmic events.

(Source: NASA)