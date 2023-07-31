Surrey, Canada Initiates Survey to Enhance Age-Friendly Strategies for Seniors

The City of Surrey in Canada is taking steps to improve its “age-friendly” strategy for local senior citizens. In order to gather valuable input, the city has launched an online survey on surrey.ca/seniors, which will be available until August 27. The survey is open to residents aged 55 and older, as well as caregivers.

The aim of the survey is to gather feedback on a range of topics that impact the lives of seniors, such as health care, housing, transportation, social connections, and recreation opportunities. By collecting this feedback, the city’s staff can update their strategies to better meet the needs of the aging population.

The project’s manager, Sahra-Lea Tosdevine-Tataryn, emphasizes the importance of staying attuned to emerging trends and evolving needs of seniors. While Surrey’s current strategy provides a strong foundation, it is necessary to identify gaps and prioritize key focus areas for improvement. This will help ensure that the city remains comprehensive, inclusive, and responsive to the challenges faced by its aging population.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to make Surrey an even more age-friendly city, where seniors can thrive, connect, and enjoy an exceptional quality of life. By continuously updating and improving their strategies, the city hopes to make a meaningful impact on the lives of its senior residents.

Through this survey, the City of Surrey seeks to encourage active participation from seniors and caregivers. By providing their insights and experiences, they can contribute to the development of strategies that address their specific needs and enhance their overall well-being.

In conclusion, the City of Surrey’s survey seeks to enhance its age-friendly strategies through valuable input from its senior residents and caregivers. By staying responsive to emerging trends and needs, the city aims to create an environment where seniors can lead fulfilling lives and enjoy a high quality of life.