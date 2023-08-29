The Chevy LUV: A Forgotten Compact Truck That Could

The Chevy Colorado and Ford Ranger have long been rivals in the small truck market, but neither has quite matched up to the legendary status of the Chevy LUV. This little truck was a force to be reckoned with, even giving the Toyota Truck a run for its money in off-road competitions.

What made the Chevy LUV stand out was its surprising ground clearance, despite its smaller stature. In the 1970s, when fuel efficiency was a priority due to the Oil Crisis, the LUV boasted an impressive estimated 32 MPG on the highway. This made it a budget-friendly and practical option for many buyers.

Originally known as the Isuzu Faster in Japan, the Chevy LUV was brought to the US to rival the Ford Courier and other compact pickups of the time. It had a ladder-frame design, independent front suspension, and a decent payload capacity. Under the hood, it featured a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produced 75 horsepower and 88 lb-ft of torque.

Imported as a chassis cab model to circumvent the Chicken Tax, the Chevy LUV proved that size didn’t limit capability. It was a nimble and fuel-efficient cargo hauler that could handle various tasks with ease. Upgrades and trim packages were introduced over the years, such as the LUV Mikado, which offered subtle enhancements to the base model.

Despite its success, the Chevy LUV eventually made way for its successor, the Chevy S-10. But now, with the release of the Ford Maverick and the growing popularity of small trucks, perhaps it’s time for Chevy to bring back the LUV nameplate and pay homage to this forgotten gem.

Sources: Car And Driver