The Lotus Emira i4: A Powerful Entry-Level Option

The Lotus Emira i4 offers a more affordable alternative to the V6 model, featuring a four-cylinder engine that generates 360bhp. While it may be considered the entry-level option, it comes with a price tag that may surprise some. Currently, Lotus only offers a fully equipped ‘First Edition’ version priced at £81,495, making it £4,500 cheaper than the V6 ‘First Edition’ model.

Initially estimated to cost around £60,000, the price of the Emira i4 has risen due to factors such as inflation, material costs, and production backlogs. As a result, its price is now comparable to the Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0. However, buyers do have the option to save £10,000 by choosing a BMW M2 manual or the Mercedes-AMG A45, from which the Emira i4 borrowed its engine.

While the Emira i4 may have a smaller and less powerful engine compared to the V6, it still delivers an enjoyable driving experience. It boasts a 0-62mph time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 171mph, providing a sense of speed that remains manageable. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces an entertaining sound, with whimsical whooshes and chunters, accompanied by a bassy growl that intensifies as the revs increase.

The Emira i4 is exclusively available with an eight-speed DCT gearbox and paddle shifters. While the transmission performs well, the design of the gearlever and the transition between Drive and Reverse could be improved. Notably, the Emira i4 is slightly lighter than the V6 model due to its smaller engine and aluminum subframe.

In terms of handling, the Emira i4 is highly responsive and well-balanced, offering a confidence-inspiring driving experience. Despite its price point, it can compete favorably with rival models like the Porsche 718 Cayman, thanks to its high-quality interior and advanced connectivity features.