The Ukrainian people and their leaders have expressed a desire for peace with Russia. However, the possibility of exploring a compromise is not currently a priority for Kyiv. This is due to historical patterns of Russian behavior that make stable peace unlikely.

Ukraine, along with other Central European countries, understands the deep-seated expansionist impulse in Russia’s strategic outlook. Historical experiences have shown that Moscow cannot be trusted to engage in sincere negotiations or sign lasting peace agreements. The current conflict in Ukraine is not the first assault by Russia on the nation, nor is it the only expansionist operation undertaken by the Kremlin in its former empire.

Even before the recent escalation in Ukraine, there were instances where Russia intervened militarily in other countries, using claims of defending against fascism as justification. The 1992 episode in Moldova, for example, demonstrated Russia’s expansionist drive during a relatively liberal period in its history. This historical memory has led Ukraine and its neighbors to view attempts at truce as futile, as they believe Russia will ultimately seek dominance and power.

Adding to the intensity of Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine is its refusal to recognize Ukrainian national identity and culture. This disrespect stems from Muscovite arrogance and also from a sense of inferiority, as Kyiv was the historical capital of medieval Kyivan Rus centuries before Moscow gained prominence.

Considering these historical factors, it is uncertain what kind of compromise could realistically be achieved with Moscow without Ukraine’s submission to Russian demands. Ukrainian trust in Moscow is lacking, as they fear it would only allow Russia to prepare for another future assault. As a result, Ukrainians believe they must wait for a clear and decisive defeat of Russia before engaging in serious negotiations with the Kremlin.