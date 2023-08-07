The Challenges of Regulating Artificial Intelligence in Australia

The Australian government is currently grappling with various challenges in its attempt to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), according to experts. These challenges encompass concerns about job outsourcing to countries with less stringent regulations, the need to regulate the power of tech companies, and the handling of biased data.

The Labor Party in Australia is actively developing a policy position and framework to govern the use of AI within the country. This initiative will become part of the national platform. Similarly, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) has advocated for the establishment of a national body to regulate AI policies.

Both Australia and the international community are increasingly recognizing the importance of ethical practices in the use of AI language models. Issues such as fair compensation for content creators, particularly in the context of music and images, are gaining prominence.

Despite the growing importance of AI, there are currently no specific regulations in Australia governing the use of AI language models. However, the federal government has introduced voluntary guiding principles for businesses to responsibly design, develop, and implement AI solutions in the workplace.

One crucial challenge highlighted by experts is the potential risk that legislation and policies banning job automation may inadvertently push companies to outsource their operations to countries with looser regulations. This can result in job losses within Australia. To address this, Dr. Dana McKay, a senior lecturer in Innovative Interactive Technologies at RMIT University, believes that regulating AI should be based on principles rather than a complete ban on automation.

Another concern is the power wielded by tech companies. Australia’s introduction of the News Media Bargaining Code in 2021 briefly clashed with multinational tech giants like Facebook. Attempts to regulate AI could potentially drive companies to relocate to countries with more favorable conditions, limiting the Australian government’s influence.

Addressing biases in AI is another significant issue. Current guidelines in Australia do not explicitly tackle the biases inherent in the data used to train generative AI models. Biased data can lead to skewed outcomes, as demonstrated by a well-known study in the US where AI-based sentencing decisions disproportionately affected African-Americans. The majority of data used to train AI models in Australia comes from overseas, raising concerns about its suitability for the local context.

Overall, the challenges of regulating AI in Australia are not unique to the country. The European Union is also working on its own AI Act, which will impose significant fines on companies that misuse AI in ways that jeopardize public safety.

Experts emphasize the importance of striking the right balance between regulation and technological advancement. Open conversations between various stakeholders are key to determining the most effective regulatory approaches for Australia. Additionally, addressing biases in AI models and considering the moral and ethical implications of using public data for commercial purposes are vital steps in the regulation of AI in Australia.