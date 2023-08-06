Ranking Up in League of Legends: The Issue of Intentionally Throwing Matches

Ranking up in League of Legends can be a challenging task, especially when starting from the lowest rank. Recently, a popular YouTuber named Yaegerlol intentionally threw over 40 matches to reach Iron, the lowest rank in the game. He did this as part of his YouTube series titled “Iron to Diamond,” where he aimed to showcase his skills by climbing the ranks.

In the world of League of Legends, smurf and alt accounts have become increasingly common. These accounts are often purchased from websites that sell leveled accounts. However, many of these accounts are flagged and deleted by Riot, the game’s developer, as they are often leveled by bots.

Authentic accounts that are legitimately in the Iron rank have now become valuable. High-level players face a genuine challenge when trying to reach these low ranks without intentionally losing games. Yeagerlol has faced criticism for throwing low-level matches. In League of Legends, having one teammate who refuses to participate significantly decreases the chances of winning. It is not uncommon for players in lower ranks to lack understanding of basic game mechanics.

Another content creator, VaporaDark, brought attention to Yeagerlol’s account by providing evidence that the account he used in his videos matches with the name in the match history. Whether Yeagerlol deranked the account himself or purchased a deranked account, the outcome is the same – matches are being thrown, and the game experience is affected.

Instances like these raise concerns about the overall state of League of Legends’ solo queue environment at all levels of play. While not every match is tainted by throwers, incidents like these highlight the need to maintain a healthy and fair gaming experience for all players.