Electric Construction Vehicles Face Challenges in Circuit Protection

Construction vehicles are seeing a rapid shift towards electrification due to the benefits of silent and emission-free operation, as well as cost savings. However, the high power requirements of these vehicles present unique challenges in terms of circuit protection.

The use of high-voltage DC current in larger construction vehicles makes it more difficult to interrupt and poses greater danger compared to the 48 volts used in smaller vehicles. Unfortunately, electrical safety standards for heavy vehicles have not caught up with the market due to the slow process of developing standards.

This lack of standards has resulted in delayed time to market for many companies, which not only poses potential safety risks but also affects their profitability. Electric vehicle components manufacturer, Littelfuse, has encountered designs that use incorrect fuses and non-automotive rated components, leading engineers to conduct extensive testing to ensure safety.

While standards organizations are working to bridge the gap, it takes time for standards to be written, agreed upon, and published. Currently, different electrical architectures are being employed across various vehicle types, with smaller equipment utilizing 48 volts, while larger vehicles such as trucks and construction equipment operate at 800 to 1,000 volts.

However, it is projected that the demand for voltages exceeding 1,000 volts will arise by 2035 to meet EPA requirements, when 40% of commercial vehicles will need to be electric. The main challenge lies in power electronics, as most automotive power electronics are currently limited to around 1,200 volts.

The biggest gap in standards lies in safety best practices and interoperability. The industry lacks standards addressing appropriate wiring spacing, connectors, and communication protocols for higher-voltage systems.

In conclusion, the absence of circuit protection standards for electric construction vehicles presents uncertainties and challenges for vehicle designers, resulting in delays in bringing products to market and potential safety risks.