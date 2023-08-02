Challenges Facing North American and European Auto Manufacturers in the Transition to Electric Vehicles

The auto industry has always been a fascination of mine, having grown up on a farm surrounded by tractors and cars. However, it hasn’t been an easy road for the industry. One painful event was witnessing the bankruptcy of the US auto industry several years ago. Now, the industry is facing a new set of challenges as the winds of change blow towards the outlawing of internal combustion engines (ICE) in North America and Europe.

While this energy transition is crucial for the environment, it poses a threat to traditional auto manufacturers. Electric vehicle (EV) sales are on the rise, but the supply is outpacing demand. Furthermore, the financial performance of EVs is concerning, with Ford incurring a loss of $72,000 on each EV sold in the second quarter of 2023. The Ford Mustang Mach E EV, once hailed as revolutionary, is struggling to sell more than 3,000 units per month in the US.

Another challenge lies in the dependency on China for critical materials required for battery production. Western companies are investing in battery plants to keep up with Tesla, but China controls most of the world’s mineral processing facilities. This gives China a significant cost advantage over Western automakers and positions them to dominate the EV market.

Moreover, the transition away from ICE vehicles could potentially lead to a situation akin to Cuba, where old American cars from the 1960s are still on the roads due to limited access to modern automotive technology. Cold weather performance and limited battery range are concerns for consumers, possibly leading them to hold onto their ICE vehicles.

However, the true threat to North American and European automakers lies in Chinese competition. Chinese companies enjoy a 25% cost advantage in EV manufacturing and have a stronghold on critical mineral processing. While Western automakers are forced to abandon ICE development, their Chinese counterparts can continue producing both EVs and ICE vehicles without hesitation.

As demand for vehicles from developing countries rises, China’s influence in the global market grows. The US and Europe are gradually losing their dominance, and Chinese automakers are well-positioned to meet the demands of these markets.

In conclusion, North American and European auto manufacturers are facing significant challenges in the transition to electric vehicles. Issues such as supply exceeding demand, financial struggles, dependency on Chinese minerals, and the looming threat of Chinese competition all contribute to the uncertain future of the industry. To remain competitive, Western automakers must adapt, innovate, and find ways to address these pressing concerns.