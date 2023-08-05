Organizations Addressing Security Challenges of Generative AI

Organizations are keen to take advantage of the productivity benefits offered by generative AI, such as ChatGPT. However, there are concerns about the security of confidential data, making AI governance a hot topic in risk management discussions.

To address these concerns, some organizations are adopting an education-centric approach to inform their boards about the advantages, risks, and current state of gen AI technologies. They are setting expectations and implementing guardrails to mitigate the risk of data leaks.

In the healthcare industry, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) have differing views on managing the security threat posed by confidential data in large language models (LLMs). Some are limiting access to ChatGPT in various business units to protect intellectual property and sensitive information.

One of the challenges is finding a balance between data security and enabling employees to be more productive using generative AI and ChatGPT. To address this, Nightfall AI, a cloud data loss prevention (DLP) platform, has developed a data security platform for generative AI that covers API, browser, and SaaS application protection.

Nightfall AI’s platform aims to help organizations securely utilize AI while safeguarding sensitive data and reducing risk. Their product offerings include Nightfall for ChatGPT, which provides real-time scanning and redaction of sensitive data entered into chatbots, Nightfall for LLMs, an API for detecting and redacting data used to train LLMs, and Nightfall for SaaS, which prevents data leaks within popular SaaS applications.

These products offer customizable and flexible solutions to scale generative AI protection across organizations, allowing for greater insights and secure utilization of generative AI for productivity gains.

By addressing the security challenges associated with generative AI, organizations can confidently leverage its potential to drive productivity and innovation while safeguarding valuable data.