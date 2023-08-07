CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, Affirms No Interest in Selling the Company

Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, has recently stated in an interview that he has no interest in selling the company. Rumors had been circulating about Microsoft potentially acquiring Larian Studios, but Vincke brushed off such speculation.

Vincke emphasized that his priority is to allow the developer to focus on creativity rather than profit-seeking. He believes that the company’s strength lies in his deep involvement in the gameplay and his ability to make ultimate decisions. Vincke wants the team to have the freedom to do things in service of the games they create.

The release of Baldur’s Gate 3, the latest game from Larian Studios, has already gained significant attention. It attracted nearly one million concurrent players on Steam, peaking at 814,666 players according to SteamDB. Vincke acknowledged the success of the game but mentioned that Larian Studios is likely to pursue a smaller experience for their next project.

Overall, Vincke’s declaration of no interest in selling the company reaffirms Larian Studios’ commitment to maintaining their independence and focusing on their passion for game development.