ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 24, 2023
FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon Launches with Trailer Starring Karl Urban

FromSoftware has released Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. To celebrate the launch of the game, the developer has unveiled a new trailer featuring the famous actor Karl Urban.

Karl Urban is widely recognized for his roles as Billy Butcher in Prime Video’s The Boys series, Judge Dredd in the 2012 film Dredd, and Doctor Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy in the recent Star Trek movies. The inclusion of such a prominent actor in the game’s trailer is not surprising, as FromSoftware has previously utilized famous actors to market their games. In a trailer for Elden Ring last year, actress Ming-Na Wen, known for her roles in Star Wars and Disney’s Mulan, was featured.

The use of well-known actors in game marketing demonstrates the popularity and success of the Soulslike genre, which FromSoftware is known for. With Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon, FromSoftware continues to deliver high-quality gaming experiences to their audience.

If you want to learn more about the game, you can check out our preview of Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon. The trailer featuring Karl Urban can be watched above.

