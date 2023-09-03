Tekken 8 Introduces Special Style Controls and High-Res Models

In a recent interview with the PlayStation Blog, Kohei Ikeda, the Director of Tekken 8, discussed the new features in the upcoming game. One of the highlights of Tekken 8 is the introduction of Special Style controls, which cater to both newcomers to the series and advanced players.

But perhaps the most exciting aspect of Tekken 8 is the high-resolution models that are made possible by the power of the latest generation of consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. These models greatly surpass the graphics of Tekken 7.

When asked about how they achieved such impressive visuals, Ikeda explained, “Our goal with Tekken 8 was to replicate the intricacies of the human body, such as muscle movements and sweating. The bone structure required to move a playable character in Tekken 8 is more than double that of the previous game.”

It’s important to note that when Ikeda talks about “bone structure,” he is referring to the animation bones of a character rig, not the actual bones of a human skeleton. This allows for cleaner and more realistic animations in Tekken 8.

Moreover, the visuals in Tekken 8 go beyond just character models. As the fighters take damage during a match, they will become bruised, bloodied, and dirty in real-time. The game also renders details like flushed skin, dirt, and blood vessels on strained muscles.

All of these visual effects, combined with smooth 60 fps gameplay, create a truly immersive gaming experience on the PlayStation 5.

It’s worth noting that while this interview focused on the PlayStation 5, Tekken 8 will also be releasing for Xbox Series consoles and Windows.

Overall, with its Special Style controls and high-resolution models, Tekken 8 promises to be a visually stunning and engaging fighting game experience for both newcomers and seasoned Tekken players.

Sources:

PlayStation Blog