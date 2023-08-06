BMW Introduces Second-Ever SUV Developed by M Division

BMW’s M division has unveiled the XM SUV, their latest high-performance offering. With a design that has raised eyebrows in the industry, the XM features a hulking body, tall front end, and sharp edges reminiscent of brutalist architecture. However, the interior tells a different story, showcasing BMW’s current entertainment system with a curved dual widescreen display and premium materials.

Under the hood, the XM is equipped with a twin-scroll turbocharged V8 engine combined with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain generates an impressive total of 644hp and 590 pound-feet of torque. As a plug-in hybrid, it offers an electric range of approximately 30 miles and can reach speeds of up to 80 mph in electric mode. The transmission and all-wheel-drive system seamlessly work together with the hybrid powertrain.

While the XM delivers exceptional power and performance, it falls short in terms of comfort and handling. Even in “comfort” mode, the ride remains stiff, and its larger size compromises its sportiness. Priced at $160,000, the XM faces stiff competition from rivals such as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and the Aston Martin DBX.

Although the XM may attract those looking for a sporty SUV with ample cargo space and an exhilarating driving experience, the vehicle’s controversial design and high price tag have created a divide among BMW purists and enthusiasts.