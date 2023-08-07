Free Cybersecurity Documentaries Shed Light on Cybercrime and Defense Efforts

The world of cybersecurity may seem complex and intimidating, but there are now more resources available than ever before to help understand and address cybersecurity concerns. Here are eight free cybersecurity documentaries that provide valuable insights into the realm of cybercrime.

One documentary titled “A hacker shares his biggest fears” features a white hat hacker with over 30 years of experience. He discusses his transition from black hat hacking to using his skills for the greater good, highlighting the vulnerability of our systems and the accessibility of private information to anyone with Wi-Fi.

Another documentary, “Behind the booming ransomware industry,” explores the rising trend of ransomware attacks on businesses. It delves into how hackers profit from these attacks, with multi-million-dollar ransoms being paid out regularly. Cybersecurity experts provide insights into the methods employed by cybercriminals.

The impact of cyberattacks on critical digital infrastructure is examined in a documentary called “Critical digital infrastructure: Why societies are becoming so vulnerable to cyberattacks.” It showcases a cyberattack that paralyzes an entire German district, emphasizing the growing importance of digital technology and the billions made by criminals who hold computers hostage.

“Drones, hackers, and mercenaries” reveals the rise of shadow wars, where mercenaries, hackers, and drones replace traditional armies. It explores the privatization of violence and the use of digital weaponry, exposing the hidden world of attacks carried out in the grey zone.

“How cybercrime has become organized warfare” investigates malicious attacks that have resulted in data theft and significant financial losses in Australia. It features interviews with a hacker who specifically targets Australians.

“The Dark Web” takes viewers behind the façade of social media and communication platforms to reveal the criminal activities that occur within. It exposes the use of these platforms for illicit and dangerous actions.

“The Digital Threat To Nations” focuses on Singapore’s ambition to become a “Smart Nation” and the cybersecurity challenges it faces. The documentary explores incidents of cyber espionage, disinformation, disruption, and pandemics on a global scale and how they pose threats to nations.

Lastly, “21st Century Hackers” showcases the work of white hat hackers and the U.S. Secret Service’s cybercrime division in safeguarding people from the risks of constant connectivity.

These documentaries offer valuable insights into the world of cybercrime and the efforts to protect against it. By watching them, individuals, businesses, and nations can broaden their awareness and understanding of cybersecurity issues that affect us all.